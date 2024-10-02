Davis-Monthan kicks off Fire Prevention Week 2024: ‘Smoke Alarms: Make Them Work for You!’

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Davis-Monthan community connect with installation firefighters ahead of Fire Prevention Week at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 1, 2024. The 2024 campaign was focused on educating people about the importance of maintaining functional smoke alarms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)