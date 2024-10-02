Davis-Monthan kicks off Fire Prevention Week 2024: ‘Smoke Alarms: Make Them Work for You!’

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A proclamation in support of Fire Prevention Week is on display at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 1, 2024. Fire Prevention Week was observed to raise awareness on fire safety and commemorate the Great Chicago Fire of 1871 that claimed the lives of 300 citizens. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)