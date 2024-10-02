Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Davis-Monthan kicks off Fire Prevention Week 2024: ‘Smoke Alarms: Make Them Work for You!’ [Image 3 of 6]

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos 

    355th Wing

    A proclamation in support of Fire Prevention Week is on display at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 1, 2024. Fire Prevention Week was observed to raise awareness on fire safety and commemorate the Great Chicago Fire of 1871 that claimed the lives of 300 citizens. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)

