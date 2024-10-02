Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Davis-Monthan kicks off Fire Prevention Week 2024: ‘Smoke Alarms: Make Them Work for You!’ [Image 2 of 6]

    Davis-Monthan kicks off Fire Prevention Week 2024: ‘Smoke Alarms: Make Them Work for You!’

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force 355th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters speak with members of the community at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 1, 2024. A table was set up to raise awareness and inform the community of fire safety practices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024
    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Davis-Monthan kicks off Fire Prevention Week 2024: ‘Smoke Alarms: Make Them Work for You!’ [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

