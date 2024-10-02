Davis-Monthan kicks off Fire Prevention Week 2024: ‘Smoke Alarms: Make Them Work for You!’

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 355th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters speak with members of the community at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 1, 2024. A table was set up to raise awareness and inform the community of fire safety practices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)