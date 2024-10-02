Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Individual Warrior Task Training [Image 3 of 4]

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Savannah Olvera 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division fill out a range card during the Individual Warrior Task Training Oct. 2, 2024 on Fort Drum, New York. Soldiers learned how to properly prepare a range card for a M240 machine gun by completing the marginal information, sketching the primary sector of fire, developing the sketch for the primary sector of fire and recording the weapon system data. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Savannah Olvera)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 16:49
    Photo ID: 8674774
    VIRIN: 241002-A-HA106-7759
    Resolution: 4544x3170
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Individual Warrior Task Training [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Savannah Olvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    10th Mountain Division Soldiers master the basics

    #10th Mountain Division
    #HHBN
    #Individual Warrior Task Training

