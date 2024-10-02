Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers with Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division fill out a range card during the Individual Warrior Task Training Oct. 2, 2024 on Fort Drum, New York. Soldiers learned how to properly prepare a range card for a M240 machine gun by completing the marginal information, sketching the primary sector of fire, developing the sketch for the primary sector of fire and recording the weapon system data. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Savannah Olvera)