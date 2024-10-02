Pfc. Alyssa Norton, a Public Affairs Mass Communication Specialist with the 27th Public Affairs Detachment, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division, connects a Humvee to a tow bar during the Individual Warrior Task Training Oct. 2, 2024 on Fort Drum, New York. Knowing how to properly use a tow bar allows Soldiers to quickly and safely recover disabled vehicles in the field, enabling them to maintain operational capability during missions.
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2024 16:48
|Photo ID:
|8674772
|VIRIN:
|241002-A-HA106-1001
|Resolution:
|6240x3781
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Individual Warrior Task Training [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Savannah Olvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
