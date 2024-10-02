Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Pfc. Alyssa Norton, a Public Affairs Mass Communication Specialist with the 27th Public Affairs Detachment, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division, connects a Humvee to a tow bar during the Individual Warrior Task Training Oct. 2, 2024 on Fort Drum, New York. Knowing how to properly use a tow bar allows Soldiers to quickly and safely recover disabled vehicles in the field, enabling them to maintain operational capability during missions.