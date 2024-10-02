Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Savannah Olvera 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Pfc. Alyssa Norton, a Public Affairs Mass Communication Specialist with the 27th Public Affairs Detachment, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division, connects a Humvee to a tow bar during the Individual Warrior Task Training Oct. 2, 2024 on Fort Drum, New York. Knowing how to properly use a tow bar allows Soldiers to quickly and safely recover disabled vehicles in the field, enabling them to maintain operational capability during missions.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Individual Warrior Task Training [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Savannah Olvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

