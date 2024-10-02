Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Individual Warrior Task Training [Image 1 of 4]

    Individual Warrior Task Training

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Savannah Olvera 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Pfc. Kaylee Shavers, a small arms/artillery repairer with the Headquarters Support Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division, lays in the prone and aims an M240 machine gun during the Individual Warrior Task Training Oct. 2, 2024 on Fort Drum, New York. Individual Warrior Task Training is an opportunity for Soldiers to improve their ability to shoot, move and communicate for their upcoming Division in the Dirt Rotation. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Savannah Olvera)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 16:48
    Photo ID: 8674771
    VIRIN: 241002-A-HA106-1937
    Resolution: 4160x2622
    Size: 824.57 KB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    This work, Individual Warrior Task Training [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Savannah Olvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #10th Mountain Division
    #HHBN
    #Individual Warrior Task Training

