Pfc. Kaylee Shavers, a small arms/artillery repairer with the Headquarters Support Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division, lays in the prone and aims an M240 machine gun during the Individual Warrior Task Training Oct. 2, 2024 on Fort Drum, New York. Individual Warrior Task Training is an opportunity for Soldiers to improve their ability to shoot, move and communicate for their upcoming Division in the Dirt Rotation. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Savannah Olvera)