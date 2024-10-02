10th Mountain Division Soldiers master the basics

Photo By Pfc. Savannah Olvera | Pfc. Kaylee Shavers, a small arms/artillery repairer with the Headquarters Support...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Savannah Olvera | Pfc. Kaylee Shavers, a small arms/artillery repairer with the Headquarters Support Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division, lays in the prone and aims an M240 machine gun during the Individual Warrior Task Training Oct. 2, 2024 on Fort Drum, New York. Individual Warrior Task Training is an opportunity for Soldiers to improve their ability to shoot, move and communicate for their upcoming Division in the Dirt Rotation. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Savannah Olvera) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (Oct. 2, 2024) – Soldiers with the Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division (LI) conducted Individual Warrior Task Training, Oct. 2, at Sexton Field on Fort Drum.

ITT is designed to enable Soldiers to master foundational skills in preparation for the upcoming Warfighter Exercise 25-03 and the Division to Dirt Rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center on Fort Johnson, Louisiana.

During the training, Soldiers engaged in essential tasks that included preparing a range card, operating the RT-1523 ASIP Radio, executing hasty vehicle recovery, and performing maintenance and function checks on the M249, M240, and M2 machine guns.

Pfc. Alyssa Norton, a new public affairs specialist in the 27th Public Affairs Detachment, 10th Mountain Division expressed her appreciation of the training.

“Being new to the Army and recently graduating from basic training, I didn’t know anything about military vehicles, much less that they can be towed,” Norton said. “It’s so different from my regular job requirements, and I feel like a better Soldier overall now that I have the experience and capability of hooking up one Humvee to another.”

Sgt. Luis Ponce, the operations noncommissioned officer and platoon sergeant of the Headquarters Support Company, led the training on preparing range cards. Ponce emphasized the importance of mastering basic skills and embracing continuous transformation, even among experienced leaders.

“Everyone who’s teaching classes today are pretty much experts in their field,” Ponce said. “It's how well we can teach classes as leaders, because we'll see what we can work on ourselves, and we'll keep training until the Division in the Dirt Rotation.”

This commitment to developing Soldiers at all levels not only prepares the battalion for immediate challenges, but also sets the foundation for future success.

As they continue to refine their skills throughout the year, the Soldiers of HHBN are better prepared for the challenges of upcoming exercises, while working to maintain the high standards expected of the 10th Mountain Division.