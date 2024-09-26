ARTP 24.2 | U.S. Marines Fire M777 Howitzers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine Corps M777 Howitzer is positioned in a field during Artillery Relocation Program 24.2 at the Yausubetsu Maneuver Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Sept. 19, 2024. ARTP, established by the 1997 Special Action Committee in Okinawa, relocates live-fire artillery training from Okinawa to mainland Japan to maintain readiness of the Marine Corps’ only permanently forward-deployed artillery unit. The M777 is crewed by Marines with 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Morales)