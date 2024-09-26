Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ARTP 24.2 | U.S. Marines Fire M777 Howitzers [Image 14 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    ARTP 24.2 | U.S. Marines Fire M777 Howitzers

    YAUSUBETSU MANEUVER AREA, HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    09.18.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Morales 

    3d Marine Division     

    A U.S. Marine Corps M777 Howitzer is positioned in a field during Artillery Relocation Program 24.2 at the Yausubetsu Maneuver Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Sept. 19, 2024. ARTP, established by the 1997 Special Action Committee in Okinawa, relocates live-fire artillery training from Okinawa to mainland Japan to maintain readiness of the Marine Corps’ only permanently forward-deployed artillery unit. The M777 is crewed by Marines with 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Morales)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 01:34
    Photo ID: 8673089
    VIRIN: 240919-M-AO923-1349
    Resolution: 12547x5073
    Size: 39.19 MB
    Location: YAUSUBETSU MANEUVER AREA, HOKKAIDO, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ARTP 24.2 | U.S. Marines Fire M777 Howitzers [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Matthew Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ARTP 24.2 | U.S. Marines Fire M777 Howitzers
    ARTP 24.2 | U.S. Marines Fire M777 Howitzers
    ARTP 24.2 | U.S. Marines Fire M777 Howitzers
    ARTP 24.2 | U.S. Marines Fire M777 Howitzers
    ARTP 24.2 | U.S. Marines Fire M777 Howitzers
    ARTP 24.2 | U.S. Marines Fire M777 Howitzers
    ARTP 24.2 | U.S. Marines Fire M777 Howitzers
    ARTP 24.2 | U.S. Marines Fire M777 Howitzers
    ARTP 24.2 | U.S. Marines Fire M777 Howitzers
    ARTP 24.2 | U.S. Marines Fire M777 Howitzers
    ARTP 24.2 | U.S. Marines Fire M777 Howitzers
    ARTP 24.2 | U.S. Marines Fire M777 Howitzers
    ARTP 24.2 | U.S. Marines Fire M777 Howitzers
    ARTP 24.2 | U.S. Marines Fire M777 Howitzers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marines, USMC, 12th MLR, Navy, Artillery, HIMARS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download