ARTP 24.2 | U.S. Marines Fire M777 Howitzers

U.S. Marines operate an M777 Howitzer during Artillery Relocation Program 24.2 at the Yausubetsu Maneuver Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Sept. 19, 2024. ARTP, established by the 1997 Special Action Committee in Okinawa, relocates live-fire artillery training from Okinawa to mainland Japan to maintain readiness of the Marine Corps’ only permanently forward-deployed artillery unit. The Marines are with 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Morales)