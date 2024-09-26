Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARTP 24.2 | U.S. Marines Fire M777 Howitzers [Image 11 of 14]

    ARTP 24.2 | U.S. Marines Fire M777 Howitzers

    YAUSUBETSU MANEUVER AREA, HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    09.18.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Morales 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Ethan Ballard fires an M777 Howitzer during Artillery Relocation Program 24.2 at the Yausubetsu Maneuver Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Sept. 19, 2024. ARTP, established by the 1997 Special Action Committee in Okinawa, relocates live-fire artillery training from Okinawa to mainland Japan to maintain readiness of the Marine Corps’ only permanently forward-deployed artillery unit. Ballard, a native of Ohio, is a field artillery cannoneer with 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Morales)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 01:34
    Location: YAUSUBETSU MANEUVER AREA, HOKKAIDO, JP
    Marines, USMC, 12th MLR, Navy, Artillery, HIMARS

