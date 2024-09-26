ARTP 24.2 | U.S. Marines Fire M777 Howitzers

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Demetrick Threat carries a 155mm artillery round during Artillery Relocation Program 24.2 at the Yausubetsu Maneuver Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Sept. 19, 2024. ARTP, established by the 1997 Special Action Committee in Okinawa, relocates live-fire artillery training from Okinawa to mainland Japan to maintain readiness of the Marine Corps’ only permanently forward-deployed artillery unit. Threat, a native of Georgia, is a field artillery cannoneer with 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Morales)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2024 01:34
|Location:
|YAUSUBETSU MANEUVER AREA, HOKKAIDO, JP
