ARTP 24.2 | U.S. Marines Fire M777 Howitzers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines utilize a light capability rough terrain forklift to unload 155mm artillery rounds from a 7-ton while executing a resupply operation during Artillery Relocation Program 24.2 at the Yausubetsu Maneuver Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Sept. 19, 2024. ARTP, established by the 1997 Special Action Committee in Okinawa, relocates live-fire artillery training from Okinawa to mainland Japan to maintain readiness of the Marine Corps’ only permanently forward-deployed artillery unit. The Marines are with 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Morales)