Norfolk, Va. (October 1, 2024) - Capt. Kimberly E. Jones, left, and Stanley Washington, both assigned to Military Sealift Command, pose for a photo before cutting the ceremonial cake during the command's birthday celebration, Oct. 1, 2024. MSC personnel commemorated the command’s 75th anniversary with a ceremonial cake cutting and scroll signing, honoring 75 years of maritime service and dedication to global logistics and support. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Carter)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2024 14:32
|Photo ID:
|8671948
|VIRIN:
|241001-N-TF680-1146
|Resolution:
|3881x5433
|Size:
|1.3 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MSC Celebrates 75th Birthday [Image 7 of 7], by Ryan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.