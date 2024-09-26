MSC Celebrates 75th Birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Norfolk, Va. (October 1, 2024) - Capt. Kimberly E. Jones, left, and Stanley Washington, both assigned to Military Sealift Command, pose for a photo before cutting the ceremonial cake during the command's birthday celebration, Oct. 1, 2024. MSC personnel commemorated the command’s 75th anniversary with a ceremonial cake cutting and scroll signing, honoring 75 years of maritime service and dedication to global logistics and support. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Carter)