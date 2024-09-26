Norfolk, Va. (October 1, 2024) - Johanna Crawford, Supervisory Associate Council, Military Sealift Command (MSC), delivers remarks about MSC's 75th anniversary scroll during the command's birthday celebration, Oct. 1, 2024. MSC personnel commemorated the command’s 75th anniversary with a ceremonial cake cutting and scroll signing, honoring 75 years of maritime service and dedication to global logistics and support. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Carter)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2024 14:33
|Photo ID:
|8671944
|VIRIN:
|241001-N-TF680-1051
|Resolution:
|5098x3641
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MSC Celebrates 75th Birthday [Image 7 of 7], by Ryan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.