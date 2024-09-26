MSC Celebrates 75th Birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Norfolk, Va. (October 1, 2024) - Johanna Crawford, Supervisory Associate Council, Military Sealift Command (MSC), delivers remarks about MSC's 75th anniversary scroll during the command's birthday celebration, Oct. 1, 2024. MSC personnel commemorated the command’s 75th anniversary with a ceremonial cake cutting and scroll signing, honoring 75 years of maritime service and dedication to global logistics and support. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Carter)