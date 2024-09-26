MSC Celebrates 75th Birthday

Norfolk, Va. (October 1, 2024) - Capt. Brice B. Behringer, Executive Assistant to Commander, Military Sealift Command (MSC), delivers opening remarks during MSC's 75th birthday celebration, October 1, 2024. MSC personnel commemorated the command’s 75th anniversary with a ceremonial cake cutting and scroll signing, honoring 75 years of maritime service and dedication to global logistics and support. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Carter)
