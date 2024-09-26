Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MSC Celebrates 75th Birthday [Image 1 of 7]

    MSC Celebrates 75th Birthday

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2024

    Photo by Ryan Carter  

    USN Military Sealift Command

    Norfolk, Va. (October 1, 2024) - A ceremonial cake decorated with the Military Sealift Command emblem and the message "75 Years of Maritime Excellence" is displayed during the command's 75th anniversary celebration. MSC personnel commemorated the command’s 75th anniversary with a ceremonial cake cutting and scroll signing, honoring 75 years of maritime service and dedication to global logistics and support. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Carter)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2024
    Date Posted: 10.01.2024 14:32
    Photo ID: 8671942
    VIRIN: 241001-N-TF680-1004
    Resolution: 5600x4000
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    MSC
    75th Anniversary
    Maritime Excellence

