MSC Celebrates 75th Birthday

Norfolk, Va. (October 1, 2024) - A ceremonial cake decorated with the Military Sealift Command emblem and the message "75 Years of Maritime Excellence" is displayed during the command's 75th anniversary celebration. MSC personnel commemorated the command’s 75th anniversary with a ceremonial cake cutting and scroll signing, honoring 75 years of maritime service and dedication to global logistics and support. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Carter)