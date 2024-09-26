Mila Besich, mayor of the City of Superior, left, and Col. Andrew Baker, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District commander, right, sign a project partnership agreement under the Section 595 Program Sept. 16 in Phoenix. Projects under the 595 Program may include wastewater treatment and related facilities, water supply and related facilities, environmental restoration, and surface water resource protection and development. USACE can engage in design, construction or both for projects under this program. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, USACE Los Angeles District Public Affairs) 240916-A-RY318-1015
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2024 19:47
|Photo ID:
|8670216
|VIRIN:
|240916-A-RY318-1015
|Resolution:
|4540x3204
|Size:
|2.26 MB
|Location:
|PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Signing [Image 3 of 3], by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Section 595 signing in Arizona
No keywords found.