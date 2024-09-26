Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mila Besich, mayor of the City of Superior, left, and Col. Andrew Baker, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District commander, right, sign a project partnership agreement under the Section 595 Program Sept. 16 in Phoenix. Projects under the 595 Program may include wastewater treatment and related facilities, water supply and related facilities, environmental restoration, and surface water resource protection and development. USACE can engage in design, construction or both for projects under this program. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, USACE Los Angeles District Public Affairs) 240916-A-RY318-1015