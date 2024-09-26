Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left to right: Donald Huish, mayor of the City of Douglas; Col. Andrew Baker, Los Angeles District commander; and Mila Besich, mayor of the City of Superior, celebrate the Section 595 Project Partnership Agreement signing Sept. 16 in Phoenix. Chelsea Rivas, a representative from Congressman Greg Stanton’s office, provided opening remarks. The Section 595 Environmental Infrastructure Program provides a federal investment in critical water infrastructure projects in Arizona due to the state’s climate challenges, which include extreme heat, prolonged drought, wildfires and flash flooding.

(Photo by Robert DeDeaux, USACE Los Angeles District Public Affairs)