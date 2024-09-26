Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Three

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2024

    Photo by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    From left to right: Donald Huish, mayor of the City of Douglas; Col. Andrew Baker, Los Angeles District commander; and Mila Besich, mayor of the City of Superior, celebrate the Section 595 Project Partnership Agreement signing Sept. 16 in Phoenix. Chelsea Rivas, a representative from Congressman Greg Stanton’s office, provided opening remarks. The Section 595 Environmental Infrastructure Program provides a federal investment in critical water infrastructure projects in Arizona due to the state’s climate challenges, which include extreme heat, prolonged drought, wildfires and flash flooding.
    (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, USACE Los Angeles District Public Affairs)

    Section 595 signing in Arizona

