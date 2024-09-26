Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Partners [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Partners

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2024

    Photo by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    From left to right: Mike Tuttle, project manager with the Los Angeles District’s Section 595 Program; Danya Acosta City of Douglas council member; Col. Andrew Baker, LA District commander; Ana Urquijo, City manager of Douglas; and Donald Huish, mayor of the City of Douglas, pose for a picture after signing two separate project partnership agreements for projects in both cities under the Section 595 Program Sept. 16 in Phoenix. The primary objective of the 595 Program is to provide design and construction assistance to non-federal-sponsor interests for carrying out water-related environmental infrastructure and resource protection and development projects in Arizona and rural Nevada.
    (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, USACE Los Angeles District Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 19:47
    Photo ID: 8670212
    VIRIN: 240916-A-RY318-1013
    Resolution: 4434x3255
    Size: 2.31 MB
    Location: PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Partners [Image 3 of 3], by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Partners
    The Three
    Signing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Section 595 signing in Arizona

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Los Angeles District
    Civil Works
    Col. Andrew Baker
    595 program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download