From left to right: Mike Tuttle, project manager with the Los Angeles District’s Section 595 Program; Danya Acosta City of Douglas council member; Col. Andrew Baker, LA District commander; Ana Urquijo, City manager of Douglas; and Donald Huish, mayor of the City of Douglas, pose for a picture after signing two separate project partnership agreements for projects in both cities under the Section 595 Program Sept. 16 in Phoenix. The primary objective of the 595 Program is to provide design and construction assistance to non-federal-sponsor interests for carrying out water-related environmental infrastructure and resource protection and development projects in Arizona and rural Nevada.

(Photo by Robert DeDeaux, USACE Los Angeles District Public Affairs)