Section 595 signing in Arizona

Photo By Robert DeDeaux | Mila Besich, mayor of the City of Superior, left, and Col. Andrew Baker, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District commander, right, sign a project partnership agreement under the Section 595 Program Sept. 16 in Phoenix. Projects under the 595 Program may include wastewater treatment and related facilities, water supply and related facilities, environmental restoration, and surface water resource protection and development. USACE can engage in design, construction or both for projects under this program. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, USACE Los Angeles District Public Affairs) 240916-A-RY318-1015

PHOENIX – The mayors of Superior and Douglas, Arizona, along with a representative from Congressman Greg Stanton’s office, met with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ officials Sept. 16 in Phoenix to sign project partnership agreements for environmental infrastructure projects in the two cities.



“Securing our state’s water supply and protecting the long-term health of our rivers, including the Colorado, has been one of the congressman’s top priorities,” said Chelsea Rivas, district director for Congressman Stanton’s Office. “This includes making sure communities get support from the federal government to address their water-infrastructure needs.”



The Section 595 Environmental Infrastructure Program provides a federal investment in a states’s critical water infrastructure projects addressing climate challenges, which include extreme heat, prolonged drought, wildfires and flash flooding.



“I am honored to be here today to sign these very important project partnership agreements under the Section 595 Environmental Infrastructure Program and to reaffirm our commitment to support and assist communities in Arizona with pressing water-infrastructure needs,” said Col. Andrew Baker, commander of USACE’s Los Angeles District. “These projects bring critically needed infrastructure to water systems throughout the state. Without Section 595 authority, championed by Representative Stanton, we wouldn’t be here today.”



For the town of Superior, east of Phoenix, projects will focus on the Superior Wastewater Treatment Plant, as well as a new pipeline to discharge groundwater from a well into Queen Creek to restore and improve riparian habitats.



“Queen Creek was once a free-flowing creek that flowed continually,” said Superior Mayor Mila Besich. “Due to the degradation of the land and fissures in the earth, the creek rarely flows. This project will allow the town to restore this jewel of the area and attract tourism and wildlife back to this enchanting area.”



For the City of Douglas, a border city southeast of Tucson, the agreement includes support for the city and its $400-million commercial port of entry. Construction plans include a new well, 500-thousand-gallon storage tank, distribution pumps, a fire-flow pump, treatment system and 8,200-linear-feet of pipe.



“This project partnership agreement will allow the city to quickly contract and construct this critical infrastructure project, which will enhance and stimulate economic development,” said Douglas Mayor Donald Huish. “This signing and execution of the PPA will provide the city with $1.95 million, when coupled with the nearly $13.8 million in city, county, state and federal resources, will allow us to build out the port’s water and sewer infrastructure that will be critical to the success of the new and existing port of entry in our growing city.”



In 2021, legislation was passed to expand the existing environmental infrastructure program to include Arizona, under the 2020 Water Resources Development Act. The program provides critical assistance to communities and tribal nations across Arizona to address their aging water and wastewater systems.



Both mayors expressed thanks to Stanton’s office for his leadership in the creation of the program.



For more information, please visit https://www.spl.usace.army.mil/Missions/595-Program/