    Military Police celebrate 83 years [Image 8 of 9]

    Military Police celebrate 83 years

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2024

    Photo by Melissa Buckley 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Military Police School Regimental Chief Warrant Officer 4 Angela Rulewich (left), Commandant Col. Charles Green (second from left) and Command Sgt. Maj. William Shoaf (right) pose with the 2024 MP Warfighter Competition winning team with the 519th MP Bn. — 1st Lt. Jonathan Roy, Sgt. Hunter Valach, Spc. Brandon Thorton and Pfc. Jeremy Soto-Mayor.

    Date Taken: 09.26.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 10:47
    Photo ID: 8668969
    VIRIN: 240926-A-FH875-4150
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.19 MB
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
    This work, Military Police celebrate 83 years [Image 9 of 9], by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

