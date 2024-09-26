Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MSCoE hosts foreign defense attaché delegation at Fort Leonard Wood [Image 9 of 9]

    MSCoE hosts foreign defense attaché delegation at Fort Leonard Wood

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2024

    Photo by Melissa Buckley 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Dan Murray, Chemical Defense Training Facility director, tells attachés about the training conducted at the CDTF during a Sept. 19 visit to Fort Leonard Wood. During the visit, attaches learned about the various training capabilities the Army has at Fort Leonard Wood, many of which also train joint and allied service members.

    This work, MSCoE hosts foreign defense attaché delegation at Fort Leonard Wood [Image 9 of 9], by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MSCoE hosts foreign defense attaché delegation at Fort Leonard Wood

