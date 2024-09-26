Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Leonard Wood begins cognitive screenings to enhance Soldier health and readiness [Image 4 of 9]

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2024

    Photo by Ryan Thompson 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers attending the Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear School’s Basic Officer Leader Course prepare to begin the Automatic Neuropsychological Assessment Metrics cognitive performance test Sept. 17 in Bldg. 912. BOLC Soldiers were participating in a practice run of the ANAM before the Warfighter Brain Health Initiative officially kicked off Sept. 19 at Fort Leonard Wood.

    Date Taken: 09.17.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 10:47
    Photo ID: 8668947
    VIRIN: 240917-A-XZ156-5277
    Resolution: 1200x805
    Size: 211.86 KB
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Fort Leonard Wood begins cognitive screenings to enhance Soldier health and readiness [Image 9 of 9], by Ryan Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Leonard Wood
    WBHI

