Fort Leonard Wood begins cognitive screenings to enhance Soldier health and readiness

Soldiers attending the Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear School’s Basic Officer Leader Course prepare to begin the Automatic Neuropsychological Assessment Metrics cognitive performance test Sept. 17 in Bldg. 912. BOLC Soldiers were participating in a practice run of the ANAM before the Warfighter Brain Health Initiative officially kicked off Sept. 19 at Fort Leonard Wood.