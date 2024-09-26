Date Taken: 09.23.2024 Date Posted: 09.30.2024 10:47 Photo ID: 8668965 VIRIN: 240923-A-FH875-8332 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.02 MB Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Military Police celebrate 83 years [Image 9 of 9], by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.