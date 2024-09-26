Lt. Col. Steven Robinette, 58th Transportation Battalion commander, meets with retirees to explain how Soldiers learning to be 88M Motor Transport Operators use the simulators at Training Area 236 to practice driving before getting in a real vehicle.
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2024 10:47
|Photo ID:
|8668938
|VIRIN:
|240913-A-FH875-5814
|Resolution:
|1200x798
|Size:
|223.97 KB
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hundreds visit Fort Leonard Wood for Retiree Appreciation Days [Image 9 of 9], by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
