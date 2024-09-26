8th CS Airmen go above the call of duty in Seoul

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Natanael Garcia, center left, 8th Communications Squadron network system operations supervisor, stands with Yi, Jong-jun, center right, Seoul Fire Department duty director, and base leadership during a recognition ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 27, 2024. Garcia assisted in putting out a building fire and evacuating the tenants in Seoul on Sept. 15. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)