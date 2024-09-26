U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Natanael Garcia, left, 8th Communications Squadron network system operations supervisor, and Yi, Jong-jun, right, Seoul Fire Department duty director, shake hands during an 8th CS all call at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 27, 2024. Yi presented Garcia a letter of appreciation on behalf of the Seoul fire department for his actions in evacuating tenants during a building fire in Seoul. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)
8th CS Airmen go above the call of duty in Seoul
