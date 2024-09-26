Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8th CS Airmen go above the call of duty in Seoul [Image 1 of 3]

    8th CS Airmen go above the call of duty in Seoul

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.27.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Yi, Jong-jun, right, Seoul Fire Department duty director, reads a letter of appreciation to U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Natanael Garcia, left, 8th Communications Squadron network system operations supervisor, during an 8th CS all call at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 27, 2024. Garcia was one of two Airmen who assisted in putting out a building fire and evacuating the tenants in Seoul on Sept. 15. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 03:03
    Photo ID: 8668627
    VIRIN: 240927-F-SW533-1004
    Resolution: 3938x2813
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: KR
    8th CS Airmen go above the call of duty in Seoul

    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    recognition ceremony
    8th CS
    INDOPACOM

