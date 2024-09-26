8th CS Airmen go above the call of duty in Seoul

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Yi, Jong-jun, right, Seoul Fire Department duty director, reads a letter of appreciation to U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Natanael Garcia, left, 8th Communications Squadron network system operations supervisor, during an 8th CS all call at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 27, 2024. Garcia was one of two Airmen who assisted in putting out a building fire and evacuating the tenants in Seoul on Sept. 15. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)