KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Natanael Garcia, 8th Communications Squadron network system operations supervisor, was recognized for his heroic actions during the 8th CS all-call at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 27, 2024.



On Sept. 15, Garcia, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Davin Marcotte, and a friend were walking to a bus stop in Seoul when they were alerted that a fire was occurring in an apartment building close by. Garcia identified that an AC unit on the first floor had caught fire, quickly located two fire extinguishers and attempted to put out the fire.



After using both fire extinguishers, Garcia helped Marcotte evacuate tenants of the building. Both encountered heavy smoke on all floors, resulting in needing medical attention afterwards.



Garcia was presented with a letter of appreciation from the Seoul Fire Department and coined by leadership for his actions. He accepted the honors on behalf of both himself and Marcotte, who separated from the Air Force before the recognition ceremony.

Without regard for their own safety, both Airmen went above and beyond to help others in their time of need.



“It was by chance that we were at the right place at the right time to help put out the fire,” said Garcia. “I’m thankful that everyone got out safely and I’m honored to have had the opportunity to show what it means to be an Airman.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2024 Date Posted: 09.30.2024 03:03 Story ID: 482056 Location: KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 8th CS Airmen go above the call of duty in Seoul, by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.