PISAJ Highlights Joint NCO Development and Regional Security Efforts

Colombian military senior noncommissioned officers, participate in the 19th Programa Integral para Suboficiales de Alta Jerarquia (PISAJ) closing ceremony at Camp Pendelton, Calif., Sept. 27, 2024. PISAJ is a geo-strategic semiannual military engagement focused on developing, advancing and professionalizing the Colombian army senior NCO corps. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Maj. Juan C. Munoz)