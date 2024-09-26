U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Ronald J. Graves, U.S. Army South senior enlisted leader, addresses the graduating class during the closing ceremony of the 19th Programa Integral para Suboficiales de Alta Jerarquia (PISAJ) at Camp Pendelton, Calif., Sept. 27, 2024. PISAJ is a geo-strategic semiannual military engagement focused on developing, advancing and professionalizing the Colombian army senior NCO corps. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Maj. Juan C. Munoz)
PISAJ Highlights Joint NCO Development and Regional Security Efforts
