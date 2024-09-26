PISAJ Highlights Joint NCO Development and Regional Security Efforts

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. — The 19th edition of the Programa Integral para Suboficiales de Alta Jerarquía (PISAJ) concluded, Sept. 27, marking a significant milestone in the development of senior noncommissioned officers (NCOs) from the Colombian and U.S. militaries. The closing ceremony, held at Camp Pendleton, Calif., celebrated collaborative efforts to enhance military leadership competencies and joint operations in a complex global landscape.



The capstone event culminated a series of in-depth briefs and demonstrations that began Sept. 16 at Fort Bliss, Texas. Over the past two weeks, senior NCOs from the U.S. Army, Marines, Air Force, and Coast Guard, provided valuable insights, highlighting the importance of ongoing professional development and the role of the NCO in multinational partnerships in promoting regional security.



U.S. Army South’s Command Sgt. Maj. Ronald J. Graves emphasized the strategic significance of PISAJ in fostering resilient alliances to tackle common challenges. He articulated that the U.S. and Colombian partnership is extremely important for mutual NCO development.



"When I travel to Colombia and see the former graduates of this course and the remarkable contributions they are making to your country's sovereignty, it brings me great joy,” Graves said in his opening remarks. “Together, we are prepared to confront threats to our nations and uphold democratic values.”



Colombian leaders also expressed their commitment to continuing the momentum generated by PISAJ. Joint Command Sgt. Maj. Consuelo Díaz discussed how Colombian senior NCOs increase interoperability through education and the mutual sharing of ideas that both Colombia and the U.S. gain while conducting joint operations.



“This joint effort not only strengthens Colombian NCOs but also our officers,” Díaz said. “Our schools also host NCOs from other countries in the region, therefore strengthening global security. Regardless of what country we are from we are all NCOs and we share that bond.”



The closing ceremony also celebrated the program’s emphasis on gender integration, human rights, and the ongoing development of leadership skills. U.S. Army and Colombian leaders reiterated their dedication to supporting these initiatives, reinforcing the belief that a diverse and lethal force is crucial to achieving mission success.



Command Sgt. Maj. of the Colombian army Diego F. Rodriguez addressed the students and reminded them of the important role they will play as primary advisors to their commanders. He encouraged them to adopt the teamwork and professionalism techniques observed during the various visits.



“I was glad to personally observe this capstone and see how the U.S. Military places great importance on NCOs roles,” Rodriguez said. “They [NCOs] are truly the backbone, and we have a big task to implement what we have learned as we take this home to our commands.”



The event concluded with a commitment to future collaboration and shared objectives among the participating nations, reinforcing the idea that together they can meet global challenges and promote enduring security.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.28.2024 Date Posted: 09.29.2024 09:01 Story ID: 482044 Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PISAJ Highlights Joint NCO Development and Regional Security Efforts, by SGM Juan Munoz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.