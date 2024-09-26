PISAJ Highlights Joint NCO Development and Regional Security Efforts

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Ronald J. Graves, U.S. Army South senior enlisted leader, presents a certificate of graduation to a Colombian Air Force student during the closing ceremony of the 19th Programa Integral para Suboficiales de Alta Jerarquia (PISAJ) at Camp Pendelton, Calif., Sept. 27, 2024. PISAJ is a geo-strategic semiannual military engagement focused on developing, advancing and professionalizing the Colombian army senior NCO corps. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Maj. Juan C. Munoz)