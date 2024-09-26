Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PISAJ Highlights Joint NCO Development and Regional Security Efforts [Image 3 of 6]

    PISAJ Highlights Joint NCO Development and Regional Security Efforts

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Maj. Juan Munoz 

    U.S. Army South

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Ronald J. Graves, U.S. Army South senior enlisted leader, presents a certificate of graduation to a Colombian Air Force student during the closing ceremony of the 19th Programa Integral para Suboficiales de Alta Jerarquia (PISAJ) at Camp Pendelton, Calif., Sept. 27, 2024. PISAJ is a geo-strategic semiannual military engagement focused on developing, advancing and professionalizing the Colombian army senior NCO corps. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Maj. Juan C. Munoz)

    This work, PISAJ Highlights Joint NCO Development and Regional Security Efforts [Image 6 of 6], by SGM Juan Munoz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PISAJ Highlights Joint NCO Development and Regional Security Efforts

    Colombia
    NCO
    Army South
    PISAJ
    PISAJ19

