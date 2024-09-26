PISAJ Highlights Joint NCO Development and Regional Security Efforts

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Colombian military Joint Command Sgt. Maj. Consuelo Diaz, provides remarks during‌ the closing ceremony of the 19th Programa Integral para Suboficiales de Alta Jerarquia (PISAJ) at Camp Pendelton, Calif., Sept. 27, 2024. PISAJ is a geo-strategic semiannual military engagement focused on developing, advancing and professionalizing the Colombian army senior NCO corps. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Maj. Juan C. Munoz)