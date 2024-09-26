USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) departs Naval Base Kitsap Bremerton

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) steams through the Puget Sound as it passes by Mt. Rainier after departing Naval Base Kitsap, in Bremerton, Washington, Sept. 28, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel G. Providakes)