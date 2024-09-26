USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) departs Naval Base Kitsap Bremerton

Lt. Jessy Calderon, left, from Juncos, Puerto Rico, and Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class James Ramsden, from Chatham, Illinois, wave at people from the flight deck onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) as the ship departs Naval Base Kitsap, in Bremerton, Washington, Sept. 28, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel G. Providakes)
