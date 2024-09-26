USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) departs Naval Base Kitsap Bremerton

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Operations Specialist Seaman Recruit Sara Gonzales, from Bakersfield, California, uses ship’s binoculars to gather positional data from a weather deck onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), as the ship departs Naval Base Kitsap, in Bremerton, Washington, Sept. 28, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)