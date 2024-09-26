Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) departs Naval Base Kitsap Bremerton

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) departs Naval Base Kitsap Bremerton

    NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Providakes 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Sailors hold a line during a catapult inspection on the flight deck onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) as the ship passes by Seattle after departing Naval Base Kitsap, in Bremerton, Washington, Sept. 28, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel G. Providakes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2024
    Date Posted: 09.29.2024 00:38
    Photo ID: 8667701
    VIRIN: 240928-N-SI601-1184
    Resolution: 4120x2318
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
