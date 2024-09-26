Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Portland Sailor advances to Chief Petty Officer [Image 1 of 4]

    Portland Sailor advances to Chief Petty Officer

    PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2024

    Photo by Daniel Rachal 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    Navy Chief Counselor Chief Selectee Brandon Burleson, from Las Vegas, Nevada, stands by as his anchors are pinned on him by his father, Jeff Burleson, during a ceremony at Navy Talent Acquisition Group Headquarters in Portland, Oregon during the Chief Petty Oficer promotion ceremony on September 27, 2024.

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 21:34
    Photo ID: 8666863
    VIRIN: 240927-N-OA487-1011
    Resolution: 1788x2681
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: PORTLAND, OREGON, US
    #navychief #navy #chief #portland #recruiter #CNRC #Oregon #ForgedByTheSea

