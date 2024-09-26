Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Portland Sailor promoted to Chief Petty Officer [Image 2 of 4]

    Portland Sailor promoted to Chief Petty Officer

    PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2024

    Photo by Daniel Rachal 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    Aviation Electronics Technician Chief Selectee Nathan Hoffmann, kneels down as his anchors are pinned on him by his wife, April and daughters Raynor and Ardyn, at Navy Talent Acquisition Group Portland Headquarters in Portland, Oregon during the Chief Petty Oficer promotion ceremony on September 27, 2024.

    TAGS

    #navychief #navy #chief #portland #recruiter #CNRC #Oregon #ForgedByTheSea

