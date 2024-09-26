Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Portland Sailor promoted to Chief Petty Officer [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Portland Sailor promoted to Chief Petty Officer

    PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2024

    Photo by Daniel Rachal 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    Navy Builder Chief Selectee Donal Guffey, from Mill City, Oregon, stands by as his cover is placed on by his sponsor during a ceremony at Navy Talent Acquisition Group Portland Headquarters in Portland, Oregon during the Chief Petty Oficer promotion ceremony on September 27, 2024.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 21:34
    Photo ID: 8666865
    VIRIN: 240927-N-OA487-1019
    Resolution: 2080x3120
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: PORTLAND, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Portland Sailor promoted to Chief Petty Officer [Image 4 of 4], by Daniel Rachal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Portland Sailor advances to Chief Petty Officer
    Portland Sailor promoted to Chief Petty Officer
    Portland Sailor promoted to Chief Petty Officer
    Portland Sailor promoted to Chief Petty Officer

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #navychief #navy #chief #portland #recruiter #CNRC #Oregon #ForgedByTheSea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download