Navy Builder Chief Selectee Donal Guffey, from Mill City, Oregon, stands by as his cover is placed on by his sponsor during a ceremony at Navy Talent Acquisition Group Portland Headquarters in Portland, Oregon during the Chief Petty Oficer promotion ceremony on September 27, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2024 21:34
|Photo ID:
|8666865
|VIRIN:
|240927-N-OA487-1019
|Resolution:
|2080x3120
|Size:
|2.54 MB
|Location:
|PORTLAND, OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Portland Sailor promoted to Chief Petty Officer [Image 4 of 4], by Daniel Rachal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.