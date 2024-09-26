Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Portland Sailor promoted to Chief Petty Officer [Image 4 of 4]

    Portland Sailor promoted to Chief Petty Officer

    PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2024

    Photo by Daniel Rachal 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    Chief Selectee Nathan Hoffman, from Military Entrance Processing Station Portland, Oregon, waits to be pinned to Chief Petty Officer by his family during a ceremony at NTAG Portland headquarters in downtown Portland, Oregon.

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 21:34
    Photo ID: 8666866
    VIRIN: 240927-N-OA487-1007
    Resolution: 1592x2389
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: PORTLAND, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Portland Sailor promoted to Chief Petty Officer [Image 4 of 4], by Daniel Rachal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #navychief #navy #chief #portland #recruiter #CNRC #Oregon #ForgedByTheSea

