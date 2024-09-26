Chief Selectee Nathan Hoffman, from Military Entrance Processing Station Portland, Oregon, waits to be pinned to Chief Petty Officer by his family during a ceremony at NTAG Portland headquarters in downtown Portland, Oregon.
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2024 21:34
|Photo ID:
|8666866
|VIRIN:
|240927-N-OA487-1007
|Resolution:
|1592x2389
|Size:
|1.84 MB
|Location:
|PORTLAND, OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Portland Sailor promoted to Chief Petty Officer [Image 4 of 4], by Daniel Rachal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.