Connecticut Army National Guard Deploys Aviators In Response to Hurricane Helene

A Connecticut Army National Guard CH-47F Chinook transport helicopter rests parked at the Connecticut Army National Guard Army Aviation Support Facility, Windsor Locks, Connecticut, Sept. 27, 2024. This Chinook helicopter is on standby in case it is needed to augment an additional CH-47F Chinook that was sent down to North Carolina at the request of the North Carolina National Guard to support disaster relief operations in response to Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)