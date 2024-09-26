Connecticut Army National Guard Deploys Aviators In Response to Hurricane Helene

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two Connecticut Army National Guard CH-47F Chinook transport helicopters rest parked at the Connecticut Army National Guard Army Aviation Support Facility, Windsor Locks, Connecticut, Sept. 27, 2024. These Chinook helicopters, which are undergoing inspections and routine maintenance, are on standby in case they are needed to augment the one CH-47F Chinook being sent down to North Carolina at the request of the North Carolina National Guard to support disaster relief operations in response to Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)