Connecticut Army National Guard Deploys Aviators In Response to Hurricane Helene

The words United States Army mark the side of a Connecticut Army National Guard CH-47F Chinook transport helicopter at the Connecticut Army National Guard Army Aviation Support Facility, Windsor Locks, Connecticut, Sept. 27, 2024. One aircraft of this type, and its five soldier crew, are flying down to North Carolina at the request of the North Carolina National Guard to support disaster relief operations in response to Hurricane Helene. Their week-long mission will be to aid in the transportation of food, water and other supplies. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)