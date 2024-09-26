Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Connecticut Army National Guard Deploys Aviators In Response to Hurricane Helene [Image 3 of 7]

    Connecticut Army National Guard Deploys Aviators In Response to Hurricane Helene

    WINDSOR LOCKS, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello 

    130th Public Affairs Detachment

    A CH-47F Chinook transport helicopter from the 1st Battalion, 169th Aviation Regiment (General Support), Connecticut Army National Guard, flies over the runway of the Connecticut Army National Guard Army Aviation Support Facility, Windsor Locks, Connecticut, Sept. 27, 2024. The aircraft and its five soldier crew are flying down to North Carolina at the request of the North Carolina National Guard to support disaster relief operations in response to Hurricane Helene. Their week-long mission will be to aid in the transportation of food, water and other supplies. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 16:12
    Photo ID: 8666184
    VIRIN: 240927-Z-QC464-1008
    Resolution: 2832x1888
    Size: 2.62 MB
    Location: WINDSOR LOCKS, CONNECTICUT, US
    This work, Connecticut Army National Guard Deploys Aviators In Response to Hurricane Helene [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Matthew Lucibello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Connecticut National Guard
    Connecticut Army National Guard
    CT National Guard
    Connecticut's Home Team
    CT Guard
    Hurricane Helene

