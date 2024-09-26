Connecticut Army National Guard Deploys Aviators In Response to Hurricane Helene

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A CH-47F Chinook transport helicopter from the 1st Battalion, 169th Aviation Regiment (General Support), Connecticut Army National Guard, takes off from the Connecticut Army National Guard Army Aviation Support Facility, Windsor Locks, Connecticut, Sept. 27, 2024. The aircraft and its five soldier crew are flying down to North Carolina at the request of the North Carolina National Guard to support disaster relief operations in response to Hurricane Helene. Their week-long mission will be to aid in the transportation of food, water and other supplies. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)