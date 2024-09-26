Deployed combat dining-out

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron announce their addition to the “Grog” during a combat dining-out within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 26, 2024. The “Grog” is a combat dining-out tradition used to cleanse service members who violate the event’s bizarre rules. This “Grog” consisted of apple and pineapple juice, energy drinks and a variety of other beverages. (U.S. Air Force photo)