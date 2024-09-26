Deployed combat dining-out

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Firefighters assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron serve food during a combat dining-out within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 26, 2024. A combat dining-out is a military tradition consisting of a dinner with unique rules, water fights, informal uniforms and a variety of other events. (U.S. Air Force photo)