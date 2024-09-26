Deployed combat dining-out

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron launch water balloons during a combat dining-out within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 26, 2024. Combat dining-outs serve a dual purpose as a morale builder and remembrance event for the service members who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force photo)